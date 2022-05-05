This Is The Best Soup In Virginia

A Norfolk restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state, which included The Ten Top as the top choice for Virginia.

"Once you start visiting The Ten Top, it is hard to stop," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "This colorful local establishment, which is housed in an unassuming storefront on Shirley Avenue, may just become your go-to soup spot."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best soup in every state: