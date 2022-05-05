This Royal Family Member Actually Collects Royal Memorabilia

It turns out a member of the Royal Family is an avid thrifter and a royal memorabilia collector! According to People Royals, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall revealed that she collects royal memorabilia and Jubilee souvenirs during a recent outing. The Duchess was at the pre-Jubilee Big Lunch at Emmaus Mossley Homeless Charity in Manchester this week when she spotted a commemorative mug celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee (25 years on the throne) in 1977.

"I see you've got a nice jubilee mug. I am going to buy that! I have a whole collection, believe it or not," she said via The Telegraph. While it wasn't revealed what other memorabilia she collects, she seemed impressed by the souvenirs and antiques on display at the event. "There's a really nice teapot here for anyone who collects them," she told bystanders. "I wish I had a bit more time here. It's a great place to get presents if you have the time."

Queen Elizabeth is quickly approaching a special celebration to commemorate her record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Last month, it was revealed that Ed Sheeran will lead the U.K. in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The four-day celebration will start on June 2 and feature appearances and performances from the biggest names in sports, music, film, and the arts.