University Of Texas Mourns Domino, Beloved Campus Cat

The University of Texas is mourning the loss of its beloved campus cat, Domino.

The university shared an adorable tribute on social media earlier this week announcing Domino's death. "Domino, the most well known and beloved of UT Austin’s campus cats, was a welcoming friend on our campus for many years. We will remember him fondly, and thank the community who cares for these cats for all the love given to him these past months," UT Austin said on Twitter.

UT Austin also asked its students to share photos and memories with Domino. Several people responded with special moments they'll always remember with Domino.

"We’ll miss seeing Domino enjoying the sun around our residence halls 🧡," the UT Housing department said.

"I had so much love for this cat. He's with me always. I appreciate everyone in the Main building that cared for him over the years. Thank you 💕," a student said.

Several students and members of the UT community asked the school to hang up a poster or banner or erect a statue in Domino's honor. There's even a petition with over 4,000 signatures to build a statue of Domino in front of the Flawn Academic Center on campus. A memorial gathering organized by Cats of West Campus was held Wednesday (May 4).

According to KXAN, Domino was put down by a vet in a home after suffering from an upper respiratory infection, feline immunodeficiency virus and a possibly cancerous growth in his throat.