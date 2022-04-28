3 Texas College Students Bitten By Raccoons On Campus

By Dani Medina

April 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Three students at the University of Texas at Austin have been bitten by raccoons in recent weeks.

The university's campus safety department has warned students about the increase in incidents, according to Spectrum News 1. In a tweet, UT Austin Office of Campus Safety said, "Recently, we have seen an increase of incidents involving raccoons and the UT student population. Unfortunately, these interactions have resulted in three students being bitten by a raccoon and receiving rabies vaccinations as a precautionary measure."

The university said the raccoons are believed to be sheltering outside of the McCombs School of Business and the Perry-Castañeda Library.

Students, faculty and staff are discouraged from approaching these raccoons to feed, pet or take pictures with them.

"It is likely that the raccoon may feel threatened by close contact, especially if they have babies nearby. Be aware of your surroundings while near this area and immediately seek medical attention if you are scratched or bitten by a raccoon or any wildlife," the university said.

Any related incidents should be reported here. Scratches or bites from a wild animal should be evaluated by a medical professional as soon as possible.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.