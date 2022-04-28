3 Texas College Students Bitten By Raccoons On Campus

Three students at the University of Texas at Austin have been bitten by raccoons in recent weeks.

The university's campus safety department has warned students about the increase in incidents, according to Spectrum News 1. In a tweet, UT Austin Office of Campus Safety said, "Recently, we have seen an increase of incidents involving raccoons and the UT student population. Unfortunately, these interactions have resulted in three students being bitten by a raccoon and receiving rabies vaccinations as a precautionary measure."

The university said the raccoons are believed to be sheltering outside of the McCombs School of Business and the Perry-Castañeda Library.

Students, faculty and staff are discouraged from approaching these raccoons to feed, pet or take pictures with them.

"It is likely that the raccoon may feel threatened by close contact, especially if they have babies nearby. Be aware of your surroundings while near this area and immediately seek medical attention if you are scratched or bitten by a raccoon or any wildlife," the university said.

Any related incidents should be reported here. Scratches or bites from a wild animal should be evaluated by a medical professional as soon as possible.