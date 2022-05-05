World's Largest Darth Vader Collection Is Now In Texas

Texas now knows the power of the dark side!

Bill and Rebecca McBride are proud owners of a Darth Vader collection so massive that it earned a Guinness Book of World Records title, according to KXAN. Their collection has over 70,000 Darth Vader items ranging from helmets to action figures. The collection was first housed in Washington, D.C., but the McBrides recently made the move to the Lone Star State for work. Some of the items are packed up in a temperature-controlled storage unit, while others are featured in the McBride's "Vader Vault" at home.

The Star Wars collection was valued at over $270,000 in 2015, but Bill is unsure how much it's worth now.

"I guess the two best answers are one: probably too much money and two: like in today’s market prices for the value what the collection is, I’m very open about it. I couldn’t afford my own collection today," Bill told KXAN.

Bill said he started this collection out of pure fascination about 30 years ago. "There was a lot that resonated with me about the character. I just thought he was so cool and mysterious," Bill said. Now, Bill, who is in his 40s, said he will continue his passion project. "It’s something that still brings me joy and still truly makes me happy to do it. We all have our hobbies and our interests and this is something I truly enjoy," he added.

When Bill has more free time, he said he hopes to showcase his collection and make appearances at comic conventions in the Rio Grande Valley area.