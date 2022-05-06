53 Dead In Building Collapse

By Jason Hall

May 6, 2022

Rescue Underway After Building Collapses In Changsha
Photo: Getty Images

A total of 53 people have died and 10 survivors were found in relation to a building collapse in central China last week.

State broadcaster CCTV confirmed the conclusion of the search in Changsha, the capital and largest city of the Hunan Province, in an online post after all missing individuals were accounted for as of 3:00 a.m. local time Thursday (May 5), the Associated Press reports.

The residential and commercial building collapsed suddenly on April 29 and aerial photos showing it had flattened to about the second story between two others standing at about six stories high.

At least nine individuals -- varying from the building owner, three people in charge of design and construction and five who are accused of giving false safety assessment for a guest house within the building -- have been arrested in relation to the collapse on charges that include ignoring building codes or committing other violations, the AP reports.

Local responders held a search for 5 1/2 days, with the 10th and final survivor being pulled out of the rubble just after midnight on Thursday.

All 10 of the survivors received hospital treatment and have been reported to be in good condition.

Rescue efforts included the use of search dogs, hand tools, drones and electronic life detectors over 5 1/2 span, the AP reports.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.