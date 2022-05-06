53 Dead In Building Collapse

A total of 53 people have died and 10 survivors were found in relation to a building collapse in central China last week.

State broadcaster CCTV confirmed the conclusion of the search in Changsha, the capital and largest city of the Hunan Province, in an online post after all missing individuals were accounted for as of 3:00 a.m. local time Thursday (May 5), the Associated Press reports.

The residential and commercial building collapsed suddenly on April 29 and aerial photos showing it had flattened to about the second story between two others standing at about six stories high.

At least nine individuals -- varying from the building owner, three people in charge of design and construction and five who are accused of giving false safety assessment for a guest house within the building -- have been arrested in relation to the collapse on charges that include ignoring building codes or committing other violations, the AP reports.

Local responders held a search for 5 1/2 days, with the 10th and final survivor being pulled out of the rubble just after midnight on Thursday.

All 10 of the survivors received hospital treatment and have been reported to be in good condition.

Rescue efforts included the use of search dogs, hand tools, drones and electronic life detectors over 5 1/2 span, the AP reports.