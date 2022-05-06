Arcade Fire Announce Tour With Two Indie Rock Icons

By Katrina Nattress

May 6, 2022

Will Ferrell Visit "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
Photo: Getty Images North America

Arcade Fire released their new album WE on Friday (May 6) and to celebrate announced a world tour with two other indie icons: Beck and Feist.

The band will begin their trek in Europe before making their way to North America in late October. Ahead of the world tour, Arcade Fire are set to headline Montreal's Osheaga Festival in place of the Foo Fighters and plan to dedicate their set to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Tickets go on sale May 13. Thanks to the band's partnership with PLUS1, one dollar, euro or pound from each purchase will benefit KANPE in its efforts to support vulnerable communities in Haiti.

See a full list of tour dates below.

Arcade Fire 2022 World Tour Dates

08-30 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena *

09-02 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham *

09-03 Manchester, England - AO Arena *

09-05 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro *

09-08 London, England - The O2 *

09-11 Lille, France - Zenith *

09-12 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis *

09-14 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena *

09-15 Paris, France - Accor Arena *

09-17 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum *

09-18 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle *

09-21 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center *

09-22 Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno *

09-23 Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno *

09-25 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena *

09-26 Nantes, France - Zenith de Nantes *

09-28 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome *

09-29 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena *

10-01 Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar *

10-28 Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

11-01 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11-04 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ^

11-08 Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11-10 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11-12 Chicago, IL - United Center ^

11-13 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^

11-16 Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ^

11-19 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11-22 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

11-25 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

11-27 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

12-01 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

* with special guest Feist

^ with special guest Beck (acoustic)

Arcade Fire
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.