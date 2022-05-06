Arcade Fire Announce Tour With Two Indie Rock Icons

Arcade Fire released their new album WE on Friday (May 6) and to celebrate announced a world tour with two other indie icons: Beck and Feist.

The band will begin their trek in Europe before making their way to North America in late October. Ahead of the world tour, Arcade Fire are set to headline Montreal's Osheaga Festival in place of the Foo Fighters and plan to dedicate their set to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Tickets go on sale May 13. Thanks to the band's partnership with PLUS1, one dollar, euro or pound from each purchase will benefit KANPE in its efforts to support vulnerable communities in Haiti.

See a full list of tour dates below.

Arcade Fire 2022 World Tour Dates

08-30 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena *

09-02 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham *

09-03 Manchester, England - AO Arena *

09-05 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro *

09-08 London, England - The O2 *

09-11 Lille, France - Zenith *

09-12 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis *

09-14 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena *

09-15 Paris, France - Accor Arena *

09-17 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum *

09-18 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle *

09-21 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center *

09-22 Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno *

09-23 Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno *

09-25 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena *

09-26 Nantes, France - Zenith de Nantes *

09-28 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome *

09-29 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena *

10-01 Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar *

10-28 Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

11-01 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11-04 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ^

11-08 Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11-10 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11-12 Chicago, IL - United Center ^

11-13 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^

11-16 Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ^

11-19 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11-22 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

11-25 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

11-27 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

12-01 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

* with special guest Feist

^ with special guest Beck (acoustic)