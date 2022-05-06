Arizona's Iconic Saguaros Are Sick And You Can Help Figure Out Why

By Ginny Reese

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There have been tons of reports over the last two years of Arizona's iconic saguaros being sick, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. Scientists at the Desert Botanical Garden are now trying to figure out why, and they need your help.

Tanya Hernandez, a research scientist with Desert Botanical Garden said, "People were coming to us looking for answers." This follows record high temperatures across the state and a mild monsoon season in 2020.

Hernandez explained, "Saguaros falling, entire plant or losing some arms, getting thin, getting sick." Hernandez says it likely has something to do with climate change, but they have launched a saguaro census to see exactly what's going on.

She said, "Get to know how many saguaros we ave in what shape they are, how healthy they are, where they are."

Counting all of the saguaros in the state is a huge job, so the Botanical Garden is getting help from the community of scientist using the app iNaturalist.

The team is also asking people to volunteer their saguaros for science. "The next step is we're asking people to volunteer their plants," Hernandez said. "If you have a saguaro and want to volunteer it for science let us know, [we're] gonna take samples, measurements and monitor these plants."

Click here for more information on the saguaro census.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.