Coi Leray Defends Eminem After Benzino Blasts Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Leray's words go in a completely opposite direction than her father's recent tweets. Earlier this week, Benzino lashed out at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after they announced that Eminem would be inducted later this year. Although he doesn't call out Em by name, 'Zino does name all the other rap acts who should've been inducted before the Shady Records founder.



"Rock and roll hall of fame is just like the Grammy’s, they have no respect for our culture, Black or Hip Hop and if you don’t agree, you’re racist, period point blank," Benzino tweeted.



"So where’s Nas, Eric B and RAKIM, Kool Moe D, Epmd, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Little Kim, OutKast and 100s other Black rappers?? GTFOH," he added.



It seems like Benzino is still hating on Eminem even though he claimed that his longtime beef with the Detroit rapper had ended. So far, neither the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nor Eminem has responded to him.