Coi Leray Says She Asked Instagram To Ban Benzino
By Tony M. Centeno
April 26, 2022
Coi Leray and her father Benzino have a complicated relationship to say the least. After expressing interest in making amends with her dad, Leray appeared to make a 180 turn when she called him "bitter and evil" in on social media. Now it seems like she's trying to get her dad banned from Instagram for good.
In an interview with The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 posted Saturday, April 23, the "Blick Blick" rapper opened up about where she stands with Benzino after he clowned her about her debut album sales. After saying she still loved her dad, Leray recalled how she tried to get him banned from Instagram after made his insulting post.
“I just pray. I pray,” she said. “I be trying to hit up Instagram like…I don’t even know who to contact but I’m hitting headquarters like ‘report!’ You crazy?! Yes! Hell yes I try to report him. He does not know the off button! My dad doesn’t understand like, yo. I love my dad because it’s like, family’s everything, right? But blood don’t make you family and when you start doing s**t that starts questioning your loyalty and who you are as a person, especially to your own daughter, like, alright, bro.”
“If I could, I’d knock him the f**k out, right?! I would if I could!” she joked. “No, I just have to pray for him. I want him to heal offline. I really do. That’s how we’re going to be able to get better.”
At the end of the day, Coi Leray said she'll forgive Benzino and still has enough faith to still call him 'dad.' Watch the full clip from The Cruz Show's interview with her up top.