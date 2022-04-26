Coi Leray Says She Asked Instagram To Ban Benzino

“I just pray. I pray,” she said. “I be trying to hit up Instagram like…I don’t even know who to contact but I’m hitting headquarters like ‘report!’ You crazy?! Yes! Hell yes I try to report him. He does not know the off button! My dad doesn’t understand like, yo. I love my dad because it’s like, family’s everything, right? But blood don’t make you family and when you start doing s**t that starts questioning your loyalty and who you are as a person, especially to your own daughter, like, alright, bro.”



“If I could, I’d knock him the f**k out, right?! I would if I could!” she joked. “No, I just have to pray for him. I want him to heal offline. I really do. That’s how we’re going to be able to get better.”



At the end of the day, Coi Leray said she'll forgive Benzino and still has enough faith to still call him 'dad.' Watch the full clip from The Cruz Show's interview with her up top.