Former Oklahoma Football Player Fatally Shot In Texas

Former Oklahoma Sooners football player Du'Vonta Lampkin was fatally shot Thursday (May 5) night in a downtown Dallas apartment.

A witness went to check on Lampkin because he wasn't answering his phone, according to KOCO, citing a preliminary investigation by Dallas police. The witness found him injured and called for help. Police arrived on the scene around 10:10 p.m. at 500 S. Ervay Street in downtown Dallas. Upon arrival, officials found a man lying on his back with a gunshot wound.

Lampkin died at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

Lampkin, 25, was a defensive tackle at Oklahoma in 2016 and 2017. The Oklahoma football team confirmed Lampkin's death on Friday morning on Twitter.

"The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones," the team said.

The Houston native also signed with the Tennessee Titans in July 2018 but was waived in September. He signed with the Massachusetts Pirates for the 2019 season and appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.