'Friends' Actor Mike Hagerty Dies At 67
By Dani Medina
May 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Mike Hagerty, most known for his role as building superintendent Mr. Treeger on Friends, has died.
He was 67.
Hagerty's "Somebody Somewhere" co-star Bridget Everett announced his death Thursday (May 5), according to TMZ. The cause of death is unclear.
"I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger," Everett told TMZ.
In addition to Hagerty's recurring role on Friends, he appeared on over a dozen other TV sitcoms, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Glee.
