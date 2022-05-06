'Friends' Actor Mike Hagerty Dies At 67

By Dani Medina

May 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Mike Hagerty, most known for his role as building superintendent Mr. Treeger on Friends, has died.

He was 67.

Hagerty's "Somebody Somewhere" co-star Bridget Everett announced his death Thursday (May 5), according to TMZ. The cause of death is unclear.

"I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger," Everett told TMZ.

In addition to Hagerty's recurring role on Friends, he appeared on over a dozen other TV sitcoms, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Glee.

Take a trip down memory lane and watch this iconic scene from Friends where Joey agrees to be Mr. Treeger's dance partner so Rachel and Monica can avoid being evicted.

