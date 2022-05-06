How Many Of These Minnesota Slang Words Do You Know?

Sometimes, there are slang words and phrases circulated throughout society that even locals don't know about until they see lists like these on the internet. Minnesota is known for having a specific accent that is distinguishable from every other state in the country, but what about the language?

Big Seven Travel put together a list of the seven most popular slang words and phrases used by Minnesotans, and the list might surprise you. Some words are understood by different regions, while others are very specific to the state.

Here are the top seven Minnesota slang terms as reported by Big Seven Travel:

"Oh, for cute!" - this saying basically means that something is adorable. Big Seven Travel noted that it is common for Minnesotans to say 'oh' when emphasizing an expression.

"Uff-da" - this is typically used when someone is surprised.

"You betcha" - this is how Minnesotans say, 'yes!'

"Holy buckets" - this phrase parallels 'oh my goodness!'

"Budge" - if you are budging, you are skipping a line.

"Skol" - this word means 'cheers' and is chanted at Vikings games.

"Duck, Duck, Grey Duck" - this one is very specific to Minnesota culture, as the rest of the country calls this game Duck Duck Goose.

