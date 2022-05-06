How Many Of These Minnesota Slang Words Do You Know?

By Logan DeLoye

May 6, 2022

Frustrated woman hold cellphone having device troubles
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, there are slang words and phrases circulated throughout society that even locals don't know about until they see lists like these on the internet. Minnesota is known for having a specific accent that is distinguishable from every other state in the country, but what about the language?

Big Seven Travel put together a list of the seven most popular slang words and phrases used by Minnesotans, and the list might surprise you. Some words are understood by different regions, while others are very specific to the state.

Here are the top seven Minnesota slang terms as reported by Big Seven Travel:

  • "Oh, for cute!" - this saying basically means that something is adorable. Big Seven Travel noted that it is common for Minnesotans to say 'oh' when emphasizing an expression.
  • "Uff-da" - this is typically used when someone is surprised.
  • "You betcha" - this is how Minnesotans say, 'yes!'
  • "Holy buckets" - this phrase parallels 'oh my goodness!'
  • "Budge" - if you are budging, you are skipping a line.
  • "Skol" - this word means 'cheers' and is chanted at Vikings games.
  • "Duck, Duck, Grey Duck" - this one is very specific to Minnesota culture, as the rest of the country calls this game Duck Duck Goose.

To learn more Minnesota slang terms visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.