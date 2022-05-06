Massive Alligator Captured After Blocking Louisiana Traffic
By Sarah Tate
May 6, 2022
Drivers along a major Louisiana roadway got a shock during their morning drive on Friday (May 6) when they found an alligator blocking the way.
According to KSLA, a massive alligator measuring between 10 and 13 feet was seen blocking Interstate 49 South in DeSoto Parish near the Natchitoches Parish line Friday morning. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the gator sunbathing in the road to their official Facebook page, letting drivers know deputies were actively trying to move the gator out of the way. However, they added that "he's not exactly cooperating."
Fortunately for everyone involved, the gator was eventually moved from the roadway and onto the grass along the side of I-49.
ROAD BLOCKED: I49 SOUTH I49 southbound lanes (near the Natchitoches line) is currently blocked. Deputies are trying to...Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 6, 2022
Wrangling alligators isn't in the normal job description for Louisiana deputies, but they seemed to be in good spirits after the unexpected matchup.
Rolling with the unique situation, the sheriff's office also shared a hilarious post of the alligator's "mugshot" and all of the "charges" it is facing, including obstruction of a roadway, flight from an officer and terrorism. The post also lists the creature's — referred to as "Al E. Gator" — characteristics as being 39 years old, 10 feet long and 301 pounds with "rough" hair.
Press Release May 06, 2022 DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office At approximately 8:15am, dispatchers with the DeSoto Parish...Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 6, 2022