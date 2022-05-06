Massive Alligator Captured After Blocking Louisiana Traffic

Drivers along a major Louisiana roadway got a shock during their morning drive on Friday (May 6) when they found an alligator blocking the way.

According to KSLA, a massive alligator measuring between 10 and 13 feet was seen blocking Interstate 49 South in DeSoto Parish near the Natchitoches Parish line Friday morning. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the gator sunbathing in the road to their official Facebook page, letting drivers know deputies were actively trying to move the gator out of the way. However, they added that "he's not exactly cooperating."

Fortunately for everyone involved, the gator was eventually moved from the roadway and onto the grass along the side of I-49.