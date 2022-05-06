Ohio Breweries Awarded For Best Beer In The World At The World Beer Cup

Ohio took home 15 awards at the annual World Beer Cup held in Minneapolis this Thursday, breaking a state record and holding onto the reputation of housing some of the best breweries in the country.

According to ABC5, Fat Head's Brewery of Middleburg returned to the World Beer Cup for the second year in a row and took home a gold metal for their Goggle Fogger Hefeweizen. The Hoppin' Frog Brewery in Akron, and Fretboard Brewing in Blue Ash both took home silver metals. Competition was steep due to battling with breweries across the entire world, but Ohio accepted the challenge and ran with it.

"Our independent breweries continue to show that we're making some of the world's best beer right here in Ohio," Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association shared. "Exceptional beer is the foundation upon which our breweries are building up their communities, supporting jobs and contributing to local causes all over the state."

ABC5 listed the names of the Ohio breweries that won awards for the first time:

"Wolf Ridge Brewing in Columbus, Big Ash Brewing in Cincinnati, HiHo Brewing in Cuyahoga Falls, Immigrant Son Brewery in Lakewood, Gemut Biergarten in Columbus, Inside the Five Brewing in Sylvania, Narrow Path Brewing in Loveland and Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake all took home World Beer Cup Awards for the first time."

For the full list of breweries and the names of the beers that took home an award visit HERE.