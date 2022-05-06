Taylor Swift Is 'Reliving' 1989 Tour With 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift is "spiraling" but "fine" after releasing "This Love (Taylor's Version)." The new release comes one day after she teased the track in a new trailer for the upcoming teen romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

On Thursday (May 5), Swift shared a trailer for the coming-of-age tale that featured a snippet of her then unreleased re-recording, thanking author Jenny Han for debuting the new track and saying that she's "always been proud of this song." The full song dropped at midnight on Friday and Swift took to Instagram to say that she's now reliving the 1989 tour in her head.

"This Love (My version!) is out & I'm currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it's fine," she captioned the pic.