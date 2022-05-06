This Is Colorado's Most Famous Restaurant

Every state has its identity, especially when it comes to food. That's why Thrillist found the most famous restaurant in every state:

"Luckily, after tons of research, awkward cold calls, and several cross-country trips, we can name the most iconic restaurant in each state. To qualify for this list, a place had to have been around for 30+ years (all have been in business since at least 1980) and still be a crowd favorite."

Writers picked Buckhorn Exchange to represent Colorado!

They also explain why they chose this steakhouse:

"The Colorado dining scene has come a long way since the Buckhorn Exchange opened. There's practically a brewery and a buzzed-about restaurant on every street corner in Denver these days. But the Buckhorn Exchange is a glimpse into what Colorado restaurants used to be famous for -- giant portions of steak that will feed you, your friends, and your friends' friends. Beyond the steak, there's also the opportunity to eat practically every animal that was on Noah's ark. And eating here puts you in good company, as Teddy Roosevelt and Eisenhower both dined here."