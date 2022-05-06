This Is The Best Outdoor Activity In Arizona

The warm weather is here to stay and it's time to grab your friends and family and enjoy the great outdoors.

Whether that means a picnic or climbing a mountain, there's something for everybody. But what's the best thing to do in your area? TravelPulse compiled a list of the best outdoor activity in every state. Here's what they said about it:

The United States has a wide array of outdoor activities for all activity levels. And each state is known for some spectacular sites. So whether you're interested in birding, stargazing, hiking, mountain biking or whale watching - here's a can't miss adventure in each state.

In Arizona, the best outdoor activity is hiking. Here's what TravelPulse said to back up its decision:

There's tons of fun in the sun to be had outdoors in Arizona but hiking is the one activity that's available in each of the state's marquee destinations, from the iconic Grand Canyon National Park in the northern part of the state to Camelback Mountain in Phoenix and the splendid red rocks of Sedona in between. Arizona also offers hikers an abundance of excellent photo-ops in places like Horseshoe Bend, Cave Creek and Saguaro National Park outside of Tucson.

