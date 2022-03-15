Have You Crossed Anything Off This Arizona Bucket List?

By Dani Medina

March 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In the mood for your next adventure? Look no further.

Arizona has so much to offer — so much, that it has been included in a viral Facebook post along with a list of bucket list locations you must visit! "Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for reference… So many places I want to see!!! 💃," the post said.

Here's a look at all the bucket list locations you must visit in Arizona:

  • Grand Canyon National Park
  • Devil's Bridge
  • Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
  • Grand Falls
  • Flagstaff
  • Antelope Canyon
  • Horseshoe Bend
  • Rainbow Bridge
  • Monument Valley
  • Rainbow Bridge National Monument
  • Cathedral Rock
  • Superstition Mountain
  • Apache Trail Drive
  • Glen Canyon Recreational Area
  • Hoover Dam
  • Havasupai Falls
  • Lake Mead Recreational Area
  • Petrified Forest National Park
  • Saguaro National Park
  • Slide Rock Swimming
  • Tucson
  • Mesa
  • Superstition Mountains
  • San Xavier Del Bac Mission
  • Vermillion Cliffs
  • Birthing Cave
  • Sedona
  • Chocolate Falls
  • Flatiron Peak
  • Watson Lake
  • Lost Dutchman State Park

There is also a bucket list for Sedona locations. Here's a look:

  • Cathedral Rock
  • Devil's Bridge
  • Soldiers Pass
  • Long Canyon
  • West Fork Trail
  • Brins Mesa
  • Courthouse Butte
  • Bell Rock
  • Airport Mesa
  • Fay Canyon
  • Palatki Heritage Site
  • Bear Mountain Trail
  • Boynton Canyon
  • Loy Canyon
  • Lover's Knoll
  • Red Rock Crossing
  • The Three Sisters
  • Seven Sacred Pools
  • Devil's Kitchen
  • Slide Rock Swimming

Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for...

Posted by Courtney Luper on Monday, March 7, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.