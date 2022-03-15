Have You Crossed Anything Off This Arizona Bucket List?
By Dani Medina
March 15, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
In the mood for your next adventure? Look no further.
Arizona has so much to offer — so much, that it has been included in a viral Facebook post along with a list of bucket list locations you must visit! "Oh my goodness so many great bucket list ideas!!! 😁 My friend sent me these today and I’m definitely saving them for reference… So many places I want to see!!! 💃," the post said.
Here's a look at all the bucket list locations you must visit in Arizona:
- Grand Canyon National Park
- Devil's Bridge
- Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
- Grand Falls
- Flagstaff
- Antelope Canyon
- Horseshoe Bend
- Rainbow Bridge
- Monument Valley
- Rainbow Bridge National Monument
- Cathedral Rock
- Superstition Mountain
- Apache Trail Drive
- Glen Canyon Recreational Area
- Hoover Dam
- Havasupai Falls
- Lake Mead Recreational Area
- Petrified Forest National Park
- Saguaro National Park
- Slide Rock Swimming
- Tucson
- Mesa
- Superstition Mountains
- San Xavier Del Bac Mission
- Vermillion Cliffs
- Birthing Cave
- Sedona
- Chocolate Falls
- Flatiron Peak
- Watson Lake
- Lost Dutchman State Park
There is also a bucket list for Sedona locations. Here's a look:
- Cathedral Rock
- Devil's Bridge
- Soldiers Pass
- Long Canyon
- West Fork Trail
- Brins Mesa
- Courthouse Butte
- Bell Rock
- Airport Mesa
- Fay Canyon
- Palatki Heritage Site
- Bear Mountain Trail
- Boynton Canyon
- Loy Canyon
- Lover's Knoll
- Red Rock Crossing
- The Three Sisters
- Seven Sacred Pools
- Devil's Kitchen
- Slide Rock Swimming
