This Is The Best Outdoor Activity In Tennessee

Tennessee may be known for its musical history, but it is also one of the most beautiful states in the country. With its endless miles of hiking trails, bodies of water perfect for boating or fishing, and mountain views sure to take your breath away, there is no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy.

Travel Pulse compiled a list of the best outdoor activity in each state, including a unique endeavor in Tennessee. According to the site:

"The United States has a wide array of outdoor activities for all activity levels. And each state is known for some spectacular sites. So whether you're interested in birding, stargazing, hiking, mountain biking or whale watching – [the list has] a can't miss adventure in each state."

So what outdoor activity was named the best in Tennessee?

Waterfall hunting

According to the site, hunting for waterfalls is the best outdoor activity in the state. Given that Tennessee is home to hundreds of the watery wonders, it's no surprise it took the top spot.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best outdoor activity in Tennessee:

"Tennessee is another great state for outdoor adventures, but it's home to one very unique outdoor pastime: hunting for waterfalls. Home to over 500 waterfalls, hikers and other outdoor lovers will be pleased to find plenty of opportunities to spot these majestic geological wonders. Some examples of waterfalls in Tennessee include Fall Creek Falls, Jackson Falls at Natchez Trace Parkway, Machine Falls, Rock Island State Park's Twin Falls and, perhaps the most interesting of all, Lookout Mountain's underground Ruby Falls, which falls a stunning 145 feet, making it the nation's largest underground waterfall!"

Check out the full list here.