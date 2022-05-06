This Is The Most Popular Soft Drink In Alabama
By Jason Hall
May 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Dr. Pepper is the most popular soft drink in the state of Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking each state's most popular soft drink, which Dr. Pepper as the top choice for Alabama.
"A tried-and-true classic, Dr Pepper (yes, it's stylized without the period) has many fans in Alabama. And while Alabamans may claim this soda now, its roots lie in Texas," Eat This, Not That. "A pharmacist invented the cinnamon-flavored soda in 1885 in Waco, Texas—there's even a Dr Pepper Museum in its honor."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most popular soft drink in every state:
- Alabama- Dr. Pepper
- Alaska- Red Bull
- Arizona- Tab
- Arkansas- Ginger Ale
- California- Cream Soda
- Colorado- Sweet Tea
- Connecticut- Squirt
- Delaware- Dr. Pepper
- Florida- Squirt
- Georgia- Nehi
- Hawaii- Diet Coke
- Idaho- Diet Coke
- Illinois- Jarritos
- Indiana- Sierra Mist
- Iowa- Squirt
- Kansas- Fanta
- Kentucky- Root Beer
- Louisiana- Sprite
- Maine- Root Beer
- Maryland- Jones Soda
- Massachusetts- Mountain Dew
- Michigan- Slurpees
- Minnesota- Orange Soda
- Mississippi- Sunkist
- Missouri- Faygo
- Montana- Pepsi
- Nebraska- Sprite
- Nevada- Crush
- New Hampshire- Diet Coke
- New Jersey- Monster Energy
- New Mexico- Ginger Ale
- New York- Faygo
- North Carolina- Root Beer
- North Dakota- Coke Zero
- Ohio- Faygo
- Oklahoma- Cream Soda
- Oregon- Dr. Pepper
- Pennsylvania- Iced Tea
- Rhode Island- Orange Soda
- South Carolina- Nehi
- South Dakota- Root Beer
- Tennessee- Lemonade
- Texas- Cream Soda
- Utah- Crush
- Vermont- Cream Soda
- Virginia- Fanta
- Washington- Green River Soda
- West Virginia- Mountain Dew
- Wisconsin- Jolly Good Soda
- Wyoming- Coke Zero