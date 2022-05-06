This Is The Most Popular Soft Drink In Alabama

Dr. Pepper is the most popular soft drink in the state of Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking each state's most popular soft drink, which Dr. Pepper as the top choice for Alabama.

"A tried-and-true classic, Dr Pepper (yes, it's stylized without the period) has many fans in Alabama. And while Alabamans may claim this soda now, its roots lie in Texas," Eat This, Not That. "A pharmacist invented the cinnamon-flavored soda in 1885 in Waco, Texas—there's even a Dr Pepper Museum in its honor."

