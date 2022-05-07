Cody Johnson Is Taking His Chance At The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival
By Sarah Tate
May 8, 2022
Cody Johnson returned to his home state to perform some of her biggest hits at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (May 7).
The Texas native took the stage to perform three of his biggest hits, starting with the catchy "Dear Rodeo," his duet with country legend Reba McEntire. As he moved into his next song "Human," which will serve as his next single off his new album, he gave a moving speech about how despite all our differences, we're all still human and learning.
"All the headlights, all the midnights chasing all that empty, still ain't got it right," he sings "All the crazy, all the gypsy, well I guess all I'm sayin' is forgive me if I don't know what I'm doing. I'm still learnin' to be human."
.@CodyJohnson has melted my heart with this performance! ❤️🥺 #iHeartCountry2022 pic.twitter.com/uBQ1zDTvaN— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) May 8, 2022
The energy picked up for his final song, "Till You Can't," which urges you to take chances in life because you can always put if off "'til you can't." Johnson previously released a statement about the powerful song, saying "it means the world" to him and his family.
"If you got a chance take it, take it while you got a chance," he sang. "If you got a dream chase it 'cause a dream won't chase you back. If you're gonna love somebody hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can 'til you can't."
Hats off for an incredible performance from @CodyJohnson at #iHeartCountry2022 🤠🎶 pic.twitter.com/WwQrvI3RBv— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) May 8, 2022
"I've worked for over 15 years in the country music industry," he said. "I've played just about every bar, honkytonk, nightclub, and festival there is along the way, with the goal always in mind of having my brand of country music played at the level to achieve a #1 hit. God's timing is perfect, and here we are.... The road to this point hasn't always been easy or fun, but something worth achieving is rarely an easy task. Thanks to everyone who has had a hand in making 'Til You Can't' such a special song for me and my family. It means the world to us."
.@codyjohnson is chasin' his dreams 'til he can't at our #iHeartCountry2022 Festival! 💭💪 pic.twitter.com/LbC0FQYHqH— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 8, 2022
Johnson was one of several big names in country music who hit the stage during the 2022 festival, hosted by Bobby Bones, including Thomas Rhett's intimate acoustic opening set and the star-studded "We're All Country Music" Guitar Pull powered by Ram Trucks. The night also featured incredible performances from Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Zac Brown Band and more.