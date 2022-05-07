Cody Johnson Is Taking His Chance At The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival

Cody Johnson returned to his home state to perform some of her biggest hits at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (May 7).

The Texas native took the stage to perform three of his biggest hits, starting with the catchy "Dear Rodeo," his duet with country legend Reba McEntire. As he moved into his next song "Human," which will serve as his next single off his new album, he gave a moving speech about how despite all our differences, we're all still human and learning.

"All the headlights, all the midnights chasing all that empty, still ain't got it right," he sings "All the crazy, all the gypsy, well I guess all I'm sayin' is forgive me if I don't know what I'm doing. I'm still learnin' to be human."