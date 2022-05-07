Heart's Ann Wilson Divulges Whether Or Not She's Ready To Retire

Ann Wilson has been making music since she was a teenager, both with her sister Nancy as Heart and on her own. She recently released her third solo album, Fierce Bliss, and during an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, the topic of retirement came up.

"Yeah, I mean, the idea of retirement is nowhere in my comprehension," the 71-year-old singer-songwriter said. "I don't know what I'd do, because I've been doing music since I was, like, 14 years old. So it's a calling with me more than a job that you retire from and then move to Margaritaville. I'm just not made like that."

Last month, Wilson opened up about the future of Heart. "It depends on the songs," she said. "The songs lead everything. And I'm writing songs again now. I don't know if they'll be for my solo thing or for Heart. But yes, I would like to make another Heart album."

However, in another interview Wilson divulged that she and her sister didn't see eye to eye on what that future will look like. "Nancy and I are OK with each other," she said. "We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven't figured out a compromise yet."