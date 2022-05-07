Lady Gaga Takes Us On A Journey In 'Hold My Hand' Music Video

The music video for Lady Gaga's Top Gun: Maverick song "Hold My Hand" has finally dropped and it's a must-see for any fans of the film.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the emotional video features footage from both the 1986 Top Gun film and the new film releasing on May 27th. Gaga is seen singing and playing the piano on a plane runway, under a jet, and more. "So cry tonight/But don't you let go of my hand/You can cry every last tear/I won't leave 'til I understand/Promise me, just hold my hand," Gaga powerfully sings in the chorus.

Watch the music video below.