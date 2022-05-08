Britney Spears Gives Fans Sneak Peak At Wedding Veil

Britney Spears gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding veil on Instagram yesterday (May 7.)

The wedding veil is seen lying across the floor with a new addition to her family sitting on top of it - a cat named Wendy! "Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls 😬 And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!," wrote Spears in the caption. Last month, the pop star shared that she was expecting her third child with fiancé Sam Asghari. Asghari wrote on Instagram after the announcement: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏."

Spears also shared lengthy screenshots from her notes app in the post, speaking on how she felt silenced during her conservatorship. "I was a f*****g nun in my conservatorship!!! The prayer of silence I've endured would possibly offend the pope," she wrote. She announced that her tell-all memoir will be released later this year, "My book comes out the end of this year... Once it's released not sure whats gonna happen folks!!!"

Scroll through the post below.