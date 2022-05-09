Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Set Date For Wedding

By Sarah Tate

May 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears is one step closer to walking down the aisle!

On Sunday (May 8), Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that they have set a date for their upcoming nuptials, per Page Six. In the post, the 28-year-old actor gave a special Mother's Day shoutout to the pop icon while admitting that no one will know when they finally tie the knot until the next day.

"Our lives has been a real life fairytale ❤️ happy Mother's Day to you my soon to be queen 👸," he wrote, sharing a photo of the pair sharing a kiss while Spears shows off her massive diamond engagement ring. "Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after 💍."

Asghari and Spears announced their engagement in September 2021 after more than four years of dating. Spears hasn't divulged too much about the big day but has previously hinted that her wedding dress will be made by Donatella Versace. She also gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding veil in a post on Sunday.

The longtime couple are also expecting their first child together, which Spears announced on April 11. Asghari shared a post of his own confirming the news, writing, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take it lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do 🙏"

This will be Asghari's first child. Spears currently has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Britney Spears
