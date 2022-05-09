BTS Unveils Multiple Tracklists For Upcoming Album 'Proof'

Every day we get closer to BTS dropping their new anthology album Proof. Ahead of the June 10 release date, the group's label BIGHIT MUSIC has unveiled two separate tracklists from the album. The tracklist for CD 1 was released on Sunday, May 8, and features 19 songs including hits like "Dynamite" and "Butter." On May 9, they dropped the tracklist for CD 2.

Not only does Proof include all the group's biggest hits, but fans were ecstatic to find out that the anthology album will also feature new songs. In total, Proof will have three brand-new tracks including lead single "Yet To Come" (featured on CD 1) and the newly announced "Run" (CD 2).