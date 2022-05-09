BTS Unveils Multiple Tracklists For Upcoming Album 'Proof'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 9, 2022
Every day we get closer to BTS dropping their new anthology album Proof. Ahead of the June 10 release date, the group's label BIGHIT MUSIC has unveiled two separate tracklists from the album. The tracklist for CD 1 was released on Sunday, May 8, and features 19 songs including hits like "Dynamite" and "Butter." On May 9, they dropped the tracklist for CD 2.
Not only does Proof include all the group's biggest hits, but fans were ecstatic to find out that the anthology album will also feature new songs. In total, Proof will have three brand-new tracks including lead single "Yet To Come" (featured on CD 1) and the newly announced "Run" (CD 2).
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Proof Tracklist CD 1 pic.twitter.com/TmT757EBeO— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 8, 2022
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Proof Tracklist CD 2 pic.twitter.com/0Kan4mZNMK— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 9, 2022
Fans are still awaiting the third tracklist as the album will consist of three CDs for a total of 19 tracks that include 17 of BTS' previous title tracks and singles that "reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS," according to a statement released by their label.
BIGHIT MUSIC also released a promotion schedule for the album's rollout. The group is set to release the official music video for "Yet To Come" on the same day the album drops, June 10. Before that, the group has ominously placed question marks next to the date June 6. We can't wait to see what they have in store for fans!
#BTS #방탄소년단 'Proof' Promotion Schedule#BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/q0OjEXkIl2— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 7, 2022