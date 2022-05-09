Drew Barrymore Was The Flower Girl In Ross Mathews' Mexico Wedding

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ross Mathews and fiancé Dr. Wellinthon García tied the knot over the weekend in a beachside wedding and they had an extra special flower girl. The destination wedding took place at Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the same place where the couple first met two years ago, according to People.

Mathews told the outlet the couple was hesitant about a destination wedding since he lives in Los Angeles and García in New York but he recalled Drew Barrymore encouraged them to get married in the sentimental city. "It caused me such anxiety... But Drew Barrymore told us, 'Do it where you're supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.' So we chose the place where we first met."

Barrymore was one of the 110 guests in attendance on Saturday, May 7, and she also agreed to be the couple's flower girl. "I was on The Drew Barrymore Show," shared Mathews. "One day we were doing a story about weddings and she asked me, 'Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?' And I'm like, 'Why? You want the gig?'... She goes, 'Are you serious?' I'm like, 'Are you serious?' And she's like, 'I'm so serious.' So she's our flower girl!"

After the big day, Mathews posted the People Exclusive Photos to his Instagram and the flower girl commented, "I WAS THERE AND IT WAS PERFECT." Congratulations to the happy couple!

