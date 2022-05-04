Here's Why Drew Barrymore Wants To Interview Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore revealed the reason why she wants to interview Britney Spears in a recent interview with Variety.

The talk show host shared that although she still hasn't asked Spears to appear on “The Drew Barrymore Show," she would like to eventually have an “openhearted” interview with her. “We can have a unique conversation,” she said to the publication. “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines, and fought our way back.” According to Variety, Barrymore has shared similar experiences to the "...Baby One More Time" singer. She was legally emancipated from her parents as a teenager and also spent some time in rehab.

The actress previously spoke out about Spears' conservatorship last August. “This is about her and her life, and everybody deserves the freedom to make mistakes or a success of their life and everything in between,” she said. “That is what a life is. So whether it’s about her or anyone else, I want people to have their civil liberties; to have the freedom to live their lives.” Last month, the pop icon shared that she was expecting her third child with Sam Asghari.