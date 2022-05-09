Elon Musk: 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances' It's The Russians

The entrepreneur's SpaceX Starlink terminals are currently being used by Ukrainian forces in an effort to keep internet in tact and continued access to communications amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the neighboring eastern European country.

"From the testimony of the captured commander of the 35th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters," Rogozin wrote.

Musk, whose net worth is listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at about $273 billion, making him the world's richest person -- recently purchased Twitter as part of a $44 million buyout.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.