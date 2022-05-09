Flaming Drink Sends Two Phoenix Bartenders To The Hospital

By Ginny Reese

May 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Two Arizona bartenders were rushed to the hospital on Sunday after a terrible turn of events while making a novelty flaming drink.

12 News reported that the bartenders were making the drinks at SALT Tacos y Tequila, a Phoenix-area eatery. The restaurant is located in a shopping center in North Phoenix near Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway.

First responders rushed to the restaurant after receiving word of two female bartenders who were badly burned.

The two burn victims, 19-year-old and 25-year-old females, received first and second-degree burns to their upper bodies, according to firefighters.

Authorities have not yet shared the two bartenders' identities at this time. According to firefighters, the two young women were taken to a local burn center, but their conditions still have not been released.

It is unknown exactly what went wrong while making the drinks.

