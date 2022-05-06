World's First 'Build Your Own Margarita' Bar Opens In Arizona

The margarita is like the ultimate "treat yourself" cocktail! So imagine if you could choose any combination of flavors and toppings to make your very own personalized version of the drink. Well, now you can!

The world's first "build-your-own" margarita bar has opened right here in Arizona reported ABC 15.

The Mexicano in Scottsdale is now allowing you to build your own drinks. There are over 30 toppings and no limit on how many you can choose.

So how does it work?

First, you'll order your personalized drink in a goblet or in a king-sized glass. The king sized glass comes with a colorful piñata full of candy that has a tequila shot in its saddle!

Next, you'll choose how you would like the rim decorated. The options are Tajín, sugar, salt, or half and half.

Choosing the flavor comes next. Spicy mango, strawberry, passion fruit, organic agave, or prickly pear are your options.

Lastly, you'll choose any combination from the 30 toppings. Some of the toppings include blueberries, boba, grapefruit, limes, Mexican candy, strawberries, and cotton candy.

Check out the "build-your-own" margarita bar at 4801 E Cactus Road in Scottsdale.