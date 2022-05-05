This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Georgia

Nothing compares to southern soul food served where soul food is best. This southern soul food restaurant used to double as a recording studio for the Allman Brothers, and still offers customers live music. How's that for a side with your fried chicken?

According to Thrillist, the most famous restaurant in Georgia is H&H Soul Food located in Macon. H&H cooks up everything southern culture for an unbeatable dining experience.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about H&H Soul Food:

"Georgia has music in its blood. Atlanta is the country's epicenter of hip-hop (and also Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta). And Macon, a charming Southern town about an hour and a half outside of ATL, is where the Allman Brothers Band lived, partied, and recorded in the early '70s. As legend has it, they stopped by H&H when they were broke and starving, and one of the co-owners, Mama Louise, fed them. She became the legend after that, and continued to feed legions of Southern musicians who stopped by. Mama Louise shut the place down in 2013, but it recently reopened with new owners and with Mama helping out the kitchen staff, even into her 80s. And perhaps most importantly, Oprah's been here."

