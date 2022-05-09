Have You Been To The Best Sandwich Shop In Minnesota?

The best sandwich shop in Minnesota deserves a round of applause for working a clever and easily recognizable pun into their title. Located in Minneapolis, they are known for much more than sandwiches, but they do make a mean tuna confit!

According to a list of the best sandwich shops compiled by Thrillist, the best sandwich shop in all of Minnesota is Be'Wiched. This unique shop is known for classic deli food that is made by top-rated chef, Mike Ryan. The menu features a flavorful selection of one-of-a-kind sandwiches and sides, providing customers with plenty to choose from.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Be'Wiched:

"Mercifully much better than a certain Will Ferrell reboot, Be'Wiched is the breadchild (get it?) of Minneapolis chef Mike Ryan, whose pastrami has made even the most strident New Yorker grudgingly nod in admiration. It's not all classic deli fare -- more adventurous selections include a tuna confit on focaccia with preserved lemon and a smoked turkey ciabatta cleverly married with bacon, medjool dates, and goat cheese. But it's all capable of putting you under its spell (!) which is a much better joke than just about anything in a certain Will Ferrell reboot."

