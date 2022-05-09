This Minnesota Restaurant Has One Of The Best Patios In America

If you are local to the Minneapolis area, you have surely heard of this famous restaurant. Located off of Marshall Street, the patio screams for customers to sit and enjoy the splendor of a midwestern Summer while sampling the menu.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best outdoor patio in Minnesota can be found at Psycho Suzie's Motor Lounge. Aside from the extensive patio, Suzie's is known for their unique drinks and cheese curds. The patio over looks the river and is covered in voodoo-themed decor. One of their most popular drinks includes a White Russian with a tropical twist that is commonly served in either a totem, or skull shaped glass. The eclectic nature of Psycho Suzie's Motor Lounge serves to mix aesthetic with a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Psycho Suzie's Motor Lounge:

"We could tell you about the house-made syrups that power the delicious tiki drinks (like the Tropical White Russian!). We could also tell you about the Grainbelt-Battered Cheeses Curds and the river-view, voodoo-decorated patio. But, Psycho Suzi’s slogan sort of speaks for itself: “Sustaining Mental Health Since 2003.” Cheers to that."

