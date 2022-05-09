Have You Been To The Best Sandwich Shop In Wisconsin?

Do you consider a hot dog a sandwich? If so, this one-of-a-kind eatery based in Madison has quite the Friday special for you. They prepare house-made hot dogs as well as a variety of popular and flavorful sandwiches. The restaurant doubles as a functioning butcher.

According to Thrillist, the best sandwich shop in all of Wisconsin is Underground Butcher. This unique shop serves whole animals and provides no shortage of steak and sausage to hungry customers. They are known for their Texas-style brisket and of course, their selection of local Pleasant Ridge Reserve cheese.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Underground Butcher:

"This whole-animal butcher will happily outfit you with all manner of steaks, chops, and sausages to make yourself a meal at home, but thankfully they're also ready to make you an outstanding sandwich in case you're feeling lazy, culinarily incompetent, or just really, really hungry. There's Texas-style brisket paired with decidedly un-Texas (but tasty!) fixin's of kimchi and whole-grain mustard. There's their house salami on a baguette with creamy Pleasant Ridge Reserve cheese, Dijon and aioli. There's a house-made hot dog on Fridays, but that's just not a sandwich debate we're prepared to wade into at the moment."

