Here's The Best American Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

May 9, 2022

grilled beef steaks
Photo: Getty Images

Americans are exposed to all kinds of cuisine, from Mexican food and Italian faves to Chinese dishes. When it comes to classic American restaurants and food, it varies widely. You got pizza places, burger joints, Southern cuisine, barbecue, and all kinds of fares. To figure out which ones stand out from the rest, LoveFood found the best classic American restaurant in every state.

"From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort," writers say.

What did writers pick for the state of Colorado? According to the website, that honor goes to...

Steuben's Uptown!

Here's what they had to say about this neat restaurant:

"We don't blame you if it's hard to pick what to order at Steuben's. Take your pick of the best comfort food America has to offer: there are chicken fried pickles and gravy cheese fries for appetizers; entrées like pot roast or meatloaf; and a mouthwatering selection of sandwiches too. Customers are big fans of the fried chicken, served with mashed potatoes, chicken gravy and biscuits. The devilled eggs get a thumbs up too."

You can find Steuben's at 523 E 17th Ave. in Denver.

Click HERE to see LoveFood's full list of amazing classic restaurants.

