Here's The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
May 9, 2022
What makes restaurants amazing are the various ways they can be presented. Fine-dining establishments, hole-in-the-wall spots, drive-thrus -- they all have their mystique to people. Then, there are some restaurants that exist sheerly just for the elevated dining experience.
That's why Cheapism found the best restaurant in every state that you should put on your bucket list:
"These spots aren't where you go to save money. These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening."
With that said, what did writers pick for Washington state? That honor goes to...
Here's what they had to say about this upscale eatery:
"Midcentury modern Canlis, an AAA Four Diamond winner, is a Seattle landmark. Go and you'll see why: Perched above Lake Union, the restaurant and its angular windows jut out dramatically. There are gorgeous views of the pines and Cascade Mountains beyond as smartly dressed diners inhale well-regarded dishes with local and Japanese influences."
You can find Canlis at 2576 Aurora Ave N. in Seattle. They're available for dine-in only.
