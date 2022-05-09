Here's The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In Washington

What makes restaurants amazing are the various ways they can be presented. Fine-dining establishments, hole-in-the-wall spots, drive-thrus -- they all have their mystique to people. Then, there are some restaurants that exist sheerly just for the elevated dining experience.

That's why Cheapism found the best restaurant in every state that you should put on your bucket list:

"These spots aren't where you go to save money. These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening."

With that said, what did writers pick for Washington state? That honor goes to...

Canlis!