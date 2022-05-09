Here's Where To Find The Best Cheesesteak In Arizona

Sandwiches can be surprisingly polarizing, especially when you want the best one. Some regions are known for specific sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, lobster rolls, and hot chicken sandwiches. But, no matter where you go, you can find some of the delicious creations.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cheesesteak. The website states, "The upside for sandwich lovers is that every state in the U.S. now offers a version of the cheesesteak—and a lot of them are really amazing. These picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience."

According to the list, the best cheesesteak in all of Arizona comes from Forefathers in Chandler, Scottsdale, and Tempe. So what makes the sandwiches from this shop so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Not only are the cheesesteaks at Forefathers, "Delicious as always," but according to one reviewer, "Service was quick and the gentleman taking the order was nice. Well worth the money spent!" This local favorite offers a full selection of sandwiches, and has three locations to help you get your fix."

