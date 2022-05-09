Here's Where To Find The Best Cheesesteak In Texas

Sandwiches can be surprisingly polarizing, especially when you want the best one. Some regions are known for specific sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, lobster rolls, and hot chicken sandwiches. But, no matter where you go, you can find some of the delicious creations.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cheesesteak. The website states, "The upside for sandwich lovers is that every state in the U.S. now offers a version of the cheesesteak—and a lot of them are really amazing. These picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience."

According to the list, the best cheesesteak in all of Texas comes from R&B's Steak & Fries in Austin and El Paso. So what makes the sandwiches from this shop so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"While Texas is a long way from Philly, we're not surprised at the quality of the cheesesteaks at this food truck. The cheesesteaks are served with perfectly grilled Texas ribeye on a fresh Amoroso roll topped with deliciously melted cheese."

