Private Royal Family Home Videos To Be Featured In New Documentary

Get ready to see Queen Elizabeth and the royal family as you've never seen them before. A new documentary will feature never-before-seen home videos of the monarch when she was known as Princess Elizabeth, as she got engaged to Prince Philip. The 75-minute BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, will follow her from being a young princess to her Coronation.

According to People Royals, the videos were shot mostly by members of the royal family that date back to the 1920s and have been kept private for decades by the British Film Institute on behalf of the Royal Collection Trust. The film will largely be narrated by the Queen herself, using snippets from the numerous public speeches she has given over the last eight decades.