This Atlanta Restaurant Has One Of The Best Outdoor Patios In America

By Logan DeLoye

May 9, 2022

Smiling woman sharing dinner with friends on restaurant patio on summer evening
Photo: Getty Images

If you live life sunny-side up, this is the restaurant for you. Aside from a strikingly large and inviting patio that customers are encouraged to enjoy in the warmer months, there is a traditional feature to this popular restaurant that makes it feel like home. Patrons can sit on the patio and enjoy a hearty breakfast as the sun fills their coffee mugs, and smiles raise from ear to ear.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, High Five Diner located in Atlanta, has one of the best outdoor patios in America. In fact; it ranks second best in the nation due to its unique breakfast specials and outdoor breakfast bar. They have an all-you-can-eat "Cereal Killer" special that includes unlimited cereal.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about High Five Diner:

"Befitting a diner with an all-you-can-eat “Cereal Killer” package, this patio is all about the indoor-outdoor breakfast bar. The most important meal of the day is served all day here, so grab a stool and settle in for eggs whenever you want them, alongside traditional diner fare. No need to be an actual trucker to get your friends to call you Mel."

For more information visit HERE.

