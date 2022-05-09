This Atlanta Restaurant Has One Of The Best Outdoor Patios In America

If you live life sunny-side up, this is the restaurant for you. Aside from a strikingly large and inviting patio that customers are encouraged to enjoy in the warmer months, there is a traditional feature to this popular restaurant that makes it feel like home. Patrons can sit on the patio and enjoy a hearty breakfast as the sun fills their coffee mugs, and smiles raise from ear to ear.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, High Five Diner located in Atlanta, has one of the best outdoor patios in America. In fact; it ranks second best in the nation due to its unique breakfast specials and outdoor breakfast bar. They have an all-you-can-eat "Cereal Killer" special that includes unlimited cereal.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about High Five Diner:

"Befitting a diner with an all-you-can-eat “Cereal Killer” package, this patio is all about the indoor-outdoor breakfast bar. The most important meal of the day is served all day here, so grab a stool and settle in for eggs whenever you want them, alongside traditional diner fare. No need to be an actual trucker to get your friends to call you Mel."

