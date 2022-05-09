This Chicago Restaurant Has The Best Outdoor Patio In America

Summer is just on the horizon as Windy City residents venture out and about to enjoy the weather; and what better place to enjoy good weather than somewhere that serves food outdoors?

Ask and you shall receive.

There is a restaurant located off of Milwaukee Avenue that boasts a patio unlike any in the country, perfect for eating and drinking under the shade of the large awning.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best patio in Chicago is Frontier. This patio has gotten so much recognition for its unique eats and spaciousness, that it has been named the best patio in America. The restaurant is also known for its turtle bolognese and wide array of drink options.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Frontier:

"Nothing says "summer" like Frontier shedding its protective patio covering, and nothing says "outdoors" quite like feasting on a whole animal -- except maybe cutting down a redwood while feasting on said whole animal. Since there are no redwoods in the middle of Chicago, go for the whole alligator or the farm-raised pig at this Noble Square outpost. Or, if you want something more prepared, try the Davy Crockett-approved (surely) turtle bolognese."

For more information on the best patios in America visit HERE.