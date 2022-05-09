Chicago Warned Of 'Excessive Heat Risk' As Temperatures Near Record High

Get ready to layer on the sunscreen!

Chicago temperatures are predicted to rise very close to, if not match record high temperatures this week as Summer makes its way to the Windy City. After a string of cold, seasonal weather; long-awaited sunny days have finally arrived, but are they here to stay?

According to NBC5, temperatures are predicted to rise to nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit by Thursday. The average temperature for this time of year typically sits around the high 60 degree, low 70 degree range. The highest recorded temperature in history for this week is 90 degrees, and this year; Chicagoans could see temperatures mirroring this record.

NBC5 mentioned that on May 10, the area will see temperatures hitting 87 degrees, and possibly reaching record temperatures. On May 11, temperatures will be more likely to break records with predictions reaching just above 89 degrees.

The National Weather Service has declared an "excessive heat risk" spanning Tuesday to Thursday throughout the area. The National Weather Service also reported a chance for afternoon thunderstorms during the beginning half of the week fueled by the hot, humid temperatures.

Storms that could sprout throughout the weekend will help bring temperatures back to their normal levels.