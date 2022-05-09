This Is The Best American Restaurant In South Carolina

In South Carolina, you're never too far from some great food, from restaurants with the best pizza in the state to must-try scoops of ice cream that are the perfect addition to a warm summer day.

LoveFood searched the country to determine which restaurant in each state serves up the best American cuisine, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site, there's nothing quite like comfort food," adding:

"From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort."

So which restaurant in South Carolina was named the best for American cuisine?

Millers All Day

According to its website, Millers All Day, located in Charleston, is "fueled by an enduring belief that the best days start – or end – with a great breakfast and a great cocktail." From is shareable banana bread and cinnamon roll to the southern favorite biscuits & gravy or "mad breakfast casserole," Millers All Day has something that everyone can enjoy.

Millers All Day is located at 120 King Street in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"With trendy and elegant plates that are still homely, Millers All Day is a Charleston favorite. Serving an all-day menu, there's a generous offering of unfussy dishes like sandwiches, salads, biscuits and all-day brunch plates. Customers love their biscuits with a wide variety of toppings, like fried chicken and mustard or country ham and fig jam, as well as the Millers Plate – bacon, two eggs, grits or fries and a biscuit. For a bit more indulgence, opt for lobster toast on house-made brioche."

