This Is The Best Margarita In Arizona

Whether you're garnishing your rim in salt or sugar, nothing beats a refreshing margarita on a hot summer day. Wondering where to get the best? We'll help you with that. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best margarita in every state. Here's how they did it:

If you're headed out for Cinco de Mayo and want the best of the best, we canvassed the country talking to locals, looking back on personal visits, and researching online reviews. One thing's for sure, there's no shortage of margaritas in the country, and the sky's the limit when it comes to creativity. Read on for the best margarita in every state.

In Arizona, you can find the best margarita at CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

At this popular taco spot in Phoenix, try the Premier Cru margarita: 100 percent blue agave tequila, house agave syrup, freshly squeezed lime, and a muddled orange to give it extra acidity.

CRUjiente Tacos is located at 3961 E Camelback Rd. in Phoenix.

