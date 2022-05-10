Ariana Grande Pens Sweet Message To Newlyweds Frankie Grande & Hale Leon

Frankie Grande has married his fiancé, actor Hale Leon and his little sis Ariana Grande shared a sweet message to the newlyweds. While the pop star wasn't present in any photos shared so far from the special day, she did repost a photo of the couple to her Instagram stories and wrote the following:

"two very incredible and cosmically destined souls @halegrande @frankiejgrande i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."

Then Ariana added a message specifically for her new brother-in-law:

"hale, i adore you you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives thank you for loving him the way that you do it's all i've ever wanted for him"