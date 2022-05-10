Ariana Grande Pens Sweet Message To Newlyweds Frankie Grande & Hale Leon
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 10, 2022
Frankie Grande has married his fiancé, actor Hale Leon and his little sis Ariana Grande shared a sweet message to the newlyweds. While the pop star wasn't present in any photos shared so far from the special day, she did repost a photo of the couple to her Instagram stories and wrote the following:
"two very incredible and cosmically destined souls @halegrande @frankiejgrande i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."
Then Ariana added a message specifically for her new brother-in-law:
"hale, i adore you you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives thank you for loving him the way that you do it's all i've ever wanted for him"
The couple was married by their mother Joan Grande at their family home in Boca Raton, Florida. "Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy," Frankie wrote in the post announcing their union. "It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!"