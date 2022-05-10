Check Out This New Cheap Nonstop Flight Into Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

May 10, 2022

A plane flies into Lihue airport
Photo: Getty Images

If the beach is calling your name, but you don't feel like dealing with layovers or expensive fares, look no further! Allegiant has just added a nonstop flight into Minnesota from multiple tropical destinations. The new flights will be offered starting on October 6, and will be priced around $49.

“We’re thrilled to grow our network and provide Allegiant travelers with new flight options," Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning at Allegiant shared with WTSP. "Our recent announcement to begin base operations in Provo, Utah has opened the door for an expanded route map and these new flights will connect area travelers to four top-tier destinations."

Minnesota and Ohio will start to see more availability for nonstop flights to popular vacation destinations.

“In addition, we look forward to connecting vacationers from Minnesota and Ohio to popular coastal destinations in Florida."

According to WTSP, some of the cities included as nonstop flight destinations from the Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport include Sarasota and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Wells mentioned that Allegiant is working on adding to this list to make nonstop flights and cheap fares more common for Minnesotans.

"Allegiant is dedicated to providing the most affordable, accessible flights – without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

