Death Row's Jewell Recently Claimed She Only Had A Few Months Left To Live

“The doctor gave me six months to live,” Jewell revealed as she held back her tears. "That’s why I hurried up my album and I sent you what I sent you because he gave me six months. I wanted to do something positive than just all the d**k-sucking records, pretty much what was popular back in those days, so my grandkids can have something that they’re proud of, of their nana Jewell.”



While she sipped on her mimosa, Jewell tried to keep her composure as she publicly talked about her health issues for the first time. She explained that she had essentially died and was brought back to life during an incident at a Walmart back in 2019. Since then, she's continued to have issues but kept doing everything she could to cement her legacy so that her family could have some type of income after she passed. The person who interviewed her, Mighty Bolton, said that Jewell had told him to hang on to this clip in particular in case she did pass on.



“Jewell told me to hold on to footage and release it if she passed away," Bolton told HipHopDX. She wanted people to know about her contribution to Hip Hop and realize all the legendary songs she contributed to and sang vocals on. I hope in her passing, people go back and look at her interviews and learn how big of a contribution she made to Hip-Hop, especially West Coast Hip-Hop.”



Back in October 2021, Jewell dropped her final project Love + Pain = Musik. She reportedly passed away on May 6 just two months after she had at least eight pounds of fluid removed from her heart, lungs and legs. Watch one of her final interviews in full and stream her Love + Pain = Musik album below.