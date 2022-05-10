Dua Lipa Shares How She's Working At 'Being Good With Being Alone'

Dua Lipa is the stunning cover star of Vogue's June/July issue and her interview is giving fans an intimate look at where she is in life at the moment. The 26-year-old pop star has already wrapped up the American leg of her popular Future Nostalgia Tour and is currently in the midst of the European leg. In the interview, Dua revealed how she's working on her personal life outside of the glitz and glam of being one of the most successful singers in pop music today.

“I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want," she told Vogue. Notably, the singer split from longtime boyfriend Anwar Hadid right before the holidays and she revealed that she's enjoying being single. “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.”

In the second installment of her arts and culture newsletter Service95, Dua wrote about taking herself out on a date in New York. “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.” Her next planned solo adventure is to go to the movies. “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?”

To read the full profile by Jen Wang, click here.